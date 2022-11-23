Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $405,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

