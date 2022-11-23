Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

