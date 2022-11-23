Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $515,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

