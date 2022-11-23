Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

About Walt Disney

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

