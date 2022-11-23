Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92.

