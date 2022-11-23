Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

