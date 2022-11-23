Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

