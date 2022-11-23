Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,731,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $340.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.