Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

