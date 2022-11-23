Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

