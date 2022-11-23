Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after buying an additional 492,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:EFV opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.