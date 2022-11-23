Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $344.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

