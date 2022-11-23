FIH group plc (FIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

Shares of FIH group stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The company has a market capitalization of £30.05 million and a PE ratio of 2,925.00. FIH group has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.19).

Get FIH group alerts:

About FIH group

(Get Rating)

See Also

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.