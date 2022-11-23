FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.00. FIGS shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 9,458 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
