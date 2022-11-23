FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.00. FIGS shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 9,458 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

FIGS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

