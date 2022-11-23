Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 224,489 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

