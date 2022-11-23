Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
