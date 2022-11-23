FidoMeta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.38 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $147.93 million and approximately $17.38 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.0100099 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

