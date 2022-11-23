Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0579 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00076782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022826 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.