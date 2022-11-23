Fellaz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $215,088.75 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Fellaz has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $215,088.75 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

