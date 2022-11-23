Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.
Fc Global Realty Trading Down 47.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Fc Global Realty Company Profile
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fc Global Realty (FCRE)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.