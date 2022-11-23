Evmos Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00005685 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $275.97 million and $1.53 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

