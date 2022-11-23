Everipedia Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59.43 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and approximately $59.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.51 or 0.28828731 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

