Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
Evergy Price Performance
Shares of EVRG opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
Featured Articles
