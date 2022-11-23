Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

