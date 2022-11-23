ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2289 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

AMUB opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

