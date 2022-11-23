Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,256 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,221. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

