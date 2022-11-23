Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Given New €180.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €200.00 ($204.08) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of Esker stock remained flat at $123.93 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81. Esker has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $417.82.
Esker Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esker (ESKEF)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.