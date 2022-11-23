Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 473,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,522. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.67 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

