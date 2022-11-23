Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

NYSE:MS opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 65.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

