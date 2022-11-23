Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

