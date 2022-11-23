EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.16% of EQT worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 149,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

