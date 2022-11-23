EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQBBF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.67.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

