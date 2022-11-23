EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

