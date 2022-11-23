Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.00. Energous shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 154,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Energous in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

