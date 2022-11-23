Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.58 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $171.59 or 0.01045560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and $3.72 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 174.22414814 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,656,233.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

