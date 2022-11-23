Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,267 shares of company stock worth $6,167,331. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 587,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 649,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

