Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 50.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 1,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,581. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

