Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
