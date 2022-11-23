EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Trading Up 3.4%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $713.45 and last traded at $713.45. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMSHF shares. Baader Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.01.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

