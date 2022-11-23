EMC Capital Management Sells 2,518 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,669. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $785.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

