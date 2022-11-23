EMC Capital Management Purchases 6,555 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

