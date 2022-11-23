EMC Capital Management Purchases 2,793 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.3 %

H&R Block stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

