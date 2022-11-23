EMC Capital Management Purchases 2,207 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

