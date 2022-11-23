EMC Capital Management Has $435,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

IRWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

