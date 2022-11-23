EMC Capital Management Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 152,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
