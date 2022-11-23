EMC Capital Management Buys 4,206 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN remained flat at $19.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,769. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.