EMC Capital Management Buys 1,925 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

