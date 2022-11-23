EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

SFM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. 16,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,890. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

