EMC Capital Management Acquires 7,252 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 29,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

