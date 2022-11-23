Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $20,746,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY opened at $360.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.