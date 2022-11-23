Efinity Token Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,608,024 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

