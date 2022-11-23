Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

