Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.